Thai rescue workers at the scene of a collapsed metal roof on a structure at the Wat Nern Por primary school in Phichit province in northern Thailand. Photo: via AP
7 dead in Thailand school roof collapse, including 4 children sheltering from rainstorm
- Seven people died and 18 were injured when storm winds and rain caused a metal roof on a school’s activity centre to collapse, officials said
- Schools in the country often have a sports pitch with an open-sided roof to protect youngsters from the fierce tropical sun while they play
