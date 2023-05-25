Year-on-year, Singapore’s economy grew 0.4 per cent in the first quarter. Photo: Reuters
Singapore economy posts smaller contraction in first quarter as global demand weakens
- GDP declined an annualised 0.4 per cent in the January-March period from the previous three months
- Year-on-year, the economy grew 0.4 per cent in the first quarter, signalling the city state’s growth target this year remains achievable
