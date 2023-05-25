A Chinese coast guard ship after conducting a survey at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. Photo: AFP
South China Sea: Vietnam demands Chinese ship leave its exclusive economic zone
- Vietnam said the survey ship Xiang Yang Hong 10, Chinese coastguard ships and fishing vessels were in its waters and, therefore, violating its sovereignty
- The nations have long been embroiled in a territorial dispute over a stretch of the South China Sea, through which US$3 trillion of commerce passes annually
