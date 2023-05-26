A Chinese research ship similar to the one spotted by Vietnam coastguard in its special EEZ. Photo: AP
Vietnam
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Chinese ships ignore Vietnam demand to leave area close to Russian-run gas fields in ‘worrying escalation’

  • The vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 began operating in the EE zone on May 7, is the most significant incursion since 2019 – now perceived as a ‘worrying escalation’
  • It is ‘legitimate and lawful’ activity, because China has sovereignty over the Spratly Islands and its adjacent waters, a foreign ministry spokesperson said

Reuters
Updated: 9:31pm, 26 May, 2023

