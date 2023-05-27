Overseas Filipino Workers from Kuwait hold their documents as they queue at the airport in Manila. Photo: Reuters
Kuwait suspends new visas for Philippines workers in rights row
- Suspension comes after the Philippines stopped the deployment of domestic workers to Kuwait when the body of a Filipino was found in the desert
- Philippine nationals make up about 6 per cent of Kuwait’s 4.7 million population, government data shows, while Kuwaitis make up 32 per cent
Overseas Filipino Workers from Kuwait hold their documents as they queue at the airport in Manila. Photo: Reuters