Overseas Filipino Workers from Kuwait hold their documents as they queue at the airport in Manila. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines
Kuwait suspends new visas for Philippines workers in rights row

  • Suspension comes after the Philippines stopped the deployment of domestic workers to Kuwait when the body of a Filipino was found in the desert
  • Philippine nationals make up about 6 per cent of Kuwait’s 4.7 million population, government data shows, while Kuwaitis make up 32 per cent

Reuters
Updated: 5:34pm, 27 May, 2023

