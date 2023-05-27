A woman shops for cooking oil made from palm oil at a supermarket in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s antitrust body fines cooking oil firms for restricting supply
- 7 out of 27 companies were found guilty of limiting distribution of their branded cooking oils while a retail price cap was in place in early 2022
- Following the investigation by the anti-monopoly agency, the companies were ordered to pay fines ranging from US$68,000 to US$2.8 million
