A woman shops for cooking oil made from palm oil at a supermarket in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
A woman shops for cooking oil made from palm oil at a supermarket in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s antitrust body fines cooking oil firms for restricting supply

  • 7 out of 27 companies were found guilty of limiting distribution of their branded cooking oils while a retail price cap was in place in early 2022
  • Following the investigation by the anti-monopoly agency, the companies were ordered to pay fines ranging from US$68,000 to US$2.8 million

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:13pm, 27 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman shops for cooking oil made from palm oil at a supermarket in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
A woman shops for cooking oil made from palm oil at a supermarket in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE