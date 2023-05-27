Former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili has sued Credit Suisse bank for failing to protect his money in a trust pilfered by a manager. Photo: AP
Former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili has sued Credit Suisse bank for failing to protect his money in a trust pilfered by a manager. Photo: AP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore court rules Credit Suisse owes millions to a billionaire ex-prime minister

  • Bidzina Ivanishvili put more than US$1.1 billion into a trust overseen by the bank’s Singapore subsidiary, and an employee ‘misappropriated millions’
  • The billionaire businessman, who amassed a fortune in Russia before serving as Georgia’s leader, sued the bank, which ‘intends to vigorously pursue an appeal’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:40pm, 27 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili has sued Credit Suisse bank for failing to protect his money in a trust pilfered by a manager. Photo: AP
Former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili has sued Credit Suisse bank for failing to protect his money in a trust pilfered by a manager. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE