The search and rescue team looking for the missing Singaporean climber on Mount Everest were unable to locate him “despite their best efforts”, said his wife on social media on Saturday. Photo: Instagram/sushmasaurus
Wife of Singapore man missing on Mount Everest says crews unable to find him
- In an Instagram post, the wife of Shrinivas Sainis Dattatraya wrote a tribute to the 39-year-old climber who went missing after reaching the summit on May 19.
- Sushma Soma thanked those involved in the search, including guide Dendi Sherpa, whom she said was ‘his trusted companion’
The search and rescue team looking for the missing Singaporean climber on Mount Everest were unable to locate him “despite their best efforts”, said his wife on social media on Saturday. Photo: Instagram/sushmasaurus