Chinese tourists dressed in rented traditional costumes pose for photos during a visit to a Bangkok temple on May 22. As many as seven million Chinese tourists are expected in Thailand this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand says 1 million Chinese tourists visited from January to mid-May
- Last year about 274,000 Chinese people headed to the Southeast Asian country, compared with 11 million in pre-pandemic 2019
- The authorities expect the number of Chinese visitors to be 5-7 million this year, spending at least US$13 billion
