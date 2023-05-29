FTX’s other backers such as Japanese investment company SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund also marked down their investment to zero after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the US last year. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s Temasek cuts pay for staff over US$275 million FTX fiasco: ‘we are disappointed’
- Temasek said its senior management and investment team were ‘ultimately responsible’ for investing in the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange
- The sovereign wealth fund did not detail the amount of compensation that was cut, but said ‘there was no misconduct’ in the investment recommendation
