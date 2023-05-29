People cross the Jubilee Bridge at Marina Bay in Singapore. The penalties for attempted rape of a minor in the city state are a prison term of between eight and 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane. Photo: AFP
Singapore teen admits trying to rape 8-year-old sister
- The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also took lewd photos of his sister and told a friend about it, the court heard
- His friend reported the teen’s behaviour to their school, who then told his parents. The boy’s father was the one to lodge a police report
