Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency personnel use binoculars to scan the sea. A China-registered bulk carrier ship was detained at the weekend for anchoring in Malaysia’s waters without permission. Photo: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency handout via EPA-EFE
Malaysia detains Chinese ship suspected of ransacking, illegally scavenging from British WWII graves
- A Fuzhou-registered Chinese ship failed to present anchoring permits during a routine inspection in waters off Johor state, Malaysian authorities said
- Authorities found scrap metal and cannon shells on board, believed to be scavenged from the wreck of a British warship sunk by Japanese torpedoes
