NASA satellite image showing Typhoon Mawar approaching the Philippines’ northern provinces on Monday. Photo: AP
Thousands evacuated as Philippines warns of flooding, landslide risks from Typhoon Mawar
- Mawar is packing maximum sustained winds of 155kpm and gusts up to 190kph – current projections show it veering northeast toward Taiwan or southern Japan
- Although expected to slow down, authorities warned of dangerous tidal surges, flash floods and landslides as it blows past northernmost province Batanes
