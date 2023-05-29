A dredging vessel spews sand imported from Indonesia to fill the seabed off western Singapore. File photo: AFP
Boon for Singapore as Indonesia scraps 20-year ban on sea sand exports
- Before the ban, Indonesia was Singapore’s major supplier of sea sand for land expansion, shipping more than 53 million tonnes on average per year between 1997 and 2002
- Singapore had previously accused Jakarta of using the ban to pressure its government in negotiations on an extradition treaty and border delineation
A dredging vessel spews sand imported from Indonesia to fill the seabed off western Singapore. File photo: AFP