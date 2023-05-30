Private residential houses are seen in front of Housing & Development Board (HDB) public housing estates in the Hougang area of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Private residential houses are seen in front of Housing & Development Board (HDB) public housing estates in the Hougang area of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore ranks as most expensive city in Asia to buy or rent, as home prices in Hong Kong return to 2017 levels

  • In terms of affordability, the median private home price in Singapore was 13.7 times the median household income, according to a new report
  • Singapore’s median private-sector home price increased more than 8 per cent in the past year, it said, while Hong Kong’s fell 8.7 per cent

CNA
CNA

Updated: 1:04pm, 30 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Private residential houses are seen in front of Housing & Development Board (HDB) public housing estates in the Hougang area of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Private residential houses are seen in front of Housing & Development Board (HDB) public housing estates in the Hougang area of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg

The median price of a private home in Singapore was US$1.2 million in 2022, the highest among cities in the Asia-Pacific, according to a report published on Tuesday.

In the latest Home Attainability Index by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) Asia Pacific Centre for Housing, Singapore also ranked as the region’s most expensive place to rent a private home.

The ULI Asia Pacific Centre for Housing bills itself as a think tank that aims to advance best practices in residential development and address housing issues relevant to the region.

In terms of affordability, the median private home price in Singapore was 13.7 times the median household income; the figure for median public Housing Board flats stood at 4.7. On the latter measure, Singapore ranks as the second-most affordable city in the Asia-Pacific, after Brisbane, with a ratio of 4.5.

Public housing flats in Singapore. The city state ranks as the second-most affordable city in the Asia-Pacific for public housing. Photo: Roy Issa
Public housing flats in Singapore. The city state ranks as the second-most affordable city in the Asia-Pacific for public housing. Photo: Roy Issa

The report gives a snapshot of the extent to which housing is attainable in 45 cities in nine countries in the Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam.

READ FULL ARTICLE

In the past year, Singapore’s median private-sector home price increased more than 8 per cent, while Hong Kong’s median home price fell 8.7 per cent, the report said.

It cited a few factors that led to the price increases in Singapore, including a large influx of immigrants and a growing trend of young professionals moving out of family homes for more space and freedom.

There was also a reduced new supply of housing in the past few years due to a Covid-induced disruption to the supply chain of building materials and labour.

The Singapore government has tried to address the issue of rising prices with a series of property cooling measures. The latest set, introduced in April, included measures such as the doubling of buyer’s tax for foreigners to 60 per cent.

In contrast, home prices in Hong Kong fell substantially, returning to 2017 prices. This was mainly caused by a drop in population and rising mortgage interest rates, the report said.

The current median home price in Hong Kong is US$1.16 million, an 8.7 per cent fall from the preceding year.

However, Hong Kong led the way on a per square metre basis. The median home price per square metre in Hong Kong was US$19,768, almost twice that of Singapore’s US$10,715. By this measure, Singapore ranks third, after Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Singapore government doubles residential property tax for foreigners to 60 per cent

01:37

Singapore government doubles residential property tax for foreigners to 60 per cent

Singapore government doubles residential property tax for foreigners to 60 per cent

Private homes also make up only about 20 per cent of Singapore’s housing stock, with the majority of homes being HDB flats.

In terms of home ownership, Singapore continues to have the highest rate of nearly 90 per cent across public and private housing. This is due to the government’s “consistent commitment to enable its citizens to own homes at reasonable prices from the early years of the country’s independence in the 1960s”, said the report.

The median HDB price went up from US$379,000 to US$409,000, an increase of 7.9 per cent, and the ratio of median HDB price to median annual income increased from 4.5 to 4.7, the second-lowest in the list.

For private homes in Singapore, the ratio jumped to 13.7.

Topping the list was Shenzhen (35.0), followed by Ho Chi Minh City (32.5). Hong Kong’s ratio was 26.5, a sharp drop from the previous year’s 30.5.

This article was first published on CNA

CNA

CNA

Channel NewsAsia

Read more

Singapore’s PM Lee orders ‘expeditious’ probe on rental of state properties by 2 ministers

Singapore to investigate rental of state properties by ministers

Read more

Singapore’s middle class reels over record COE prices: ‘US$150,000 for a Toyota Corolla?’

‘US$150,000 on a Corolla?’: Singapore drivers park car dreams as costs surge

Read more

Singapore investors seek to subdivide and conquer as they cash in on co-living craze in red-hot property market

Subdivide and conquer: Singapore’s property investors cash in on co-living craze

Read more

‘Genuinely worried’ Asian investors flock to safe haven gold amid US dollar woes

‘Genuinely worried’: US dollar woes fuel gold rush in Hong Kong, Singapore

Read more

How Singapore and Hong Kong’s property cooling measures differ

A look at Singapore and Hong Kong’s property cooling measures

Read more
Singapore’s PM Lee orders ‘expeditious’ probe on rental of state properties by 2 ministers
Singapore to investigate rental of state properties by ministers
Read more
Singapore’s middle class reels over record COE prices: ‘US$150,000 for a Toyota Corolla?’
‘US$150,000 on a Corolla?’: Singapore drivers park car dreams as costs surge
Read more
Singapore investors seek to subdivide and conquer as they cash in on co-living craze in red-hot property market
Subdivide and conquer: Singapore’s property investors cash in on co-living craze
Read more
‘Genuinely worried’ Asian investors flock to safe haven gold amid US dollar woes
‘Genuinely worried’: US dollar woes fuel gold rush in Hong Kong, Singapore
Read more
How Singapore and Hong Kong’s property cooling measures differ
A look at Singapore and Hong Kong’s property cooling measures