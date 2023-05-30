Visitors cross the street in front of the Grand Lisboa casino resort in Macau last month. Photo: Bloomberg
1MDB fugitive Jho Low is hiding out in Macau, Malaysia says
- Malaysia’s anti-corruption commission said it’d confirmed the fugitive financier’s whereabouts with several witnesses, including another 1MDB suspect
- Malaysian authorities have been working to repatriate Low for years. He’s been accused of stealing US$1.42 billion from the scandal-hit fund
