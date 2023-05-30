Visitors cross the street in front of the Grand Lisboa casino resort in Macau last month. Photo: Bloomberg
Visitors cross the street in front of the Grand Lisboa casino resort in Macau last month. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Asia /  Southeast Asia

1MDB fugitive Jho Low is hiding out in Macau, Malaysia says

  • Malaysia’s anti-corruption commission said it’d confirmed the fugitive financier’s whereabouts with several witnesses, including another 1MDB suspect
  • Malaysian authorities have been working to repatriate Low for years. He’s been accused of stealing US$1.42 billion from the scandal-hit fund

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:26pm, 30 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors cross the street in front of the Grand Lisboa casino resort in Macau last month. Photo: Bloomberg
Visitors cross the street in front of the Grand Lisboa casino resort in Macau last month. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE