The State Courts in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore jails Indonesian woman for scalding Malaysian husband with hot water for wanting divorce

  • Rahimah Nisva, 28, was sentenced to eight months’ jail after pleading guilty to causing hurt to her husband Muhammad Rahimi Shamir Ahmad Safuan
  • On March 23, Rahimah visited her husband’s home with a flask filled with boiling water and scalded him with it. Her husband suffered first-degree and second-degree burns

TODAY

Updated: 7:00am, 31 May, 2023

