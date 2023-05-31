The State Courts in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore jails Indonesian woman for scalding Malaysian husband with hot water for wanting divorce
- Rahimah Nisva, 28, was sentenced to eight months’ jail after pleading guilty to causing hurt to her husband Muhammad Rahimi Shamir Ahmad Safuan
- On March 23, Rahimah visited her husband’s home with a flask filled with boiling water and scalded him with it. Her husband suffered first-degree and second-degree burns
The State Courts in Singapore. Photo: Reuters