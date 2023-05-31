Advocates for journalists’ rights hold a rally to mark World Press Freedom Day in the Philippines earlier this month. The Southeast Asian nation is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and the killers often go unpunished. Photo: EPA-EFE
Journalist shot dead outside own home in Philippines by motorcycle-riding gunmen: ‘He told me he’d received threats’
- Cresenciano Bunduquin, 50, was killed on Wednesday in Calapan. Colleagues said he’d been thinking of quitting broadcasting to become a chicken farmer
- The killing comes less than a year after another radio personality, Percival Mabasa, was gunned down in Manila as he drove to his studio
