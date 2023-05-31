Oil tankers and other vessels are seen anchored off of Singapore in April. That month saw the city state make nine detentions for failing safety inspections, the most for any month since at least 2010. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s tanker seizures soar to record highs as Russian dark oil fleet grows
- Singapore has held 33 ships for failing safety inspections so far this year, the same as for the whole of the decade through to 2019
- The dramatic increase in failed tanker inspections in the city state fits with a trend of rising detentions across Asia since Russia invaded Ukraine
