Fishing boats sail past as an Indonesian Navy ship patrols in the water off Nusa Dua, Bali. Indonesia’s drills come as China and the United States ramp up military diplomacy in the region. Photo: EPA-EFE
China to join Indonesia’s multilateral naval drills despite rising tension
- Indonesia invited the navies of 47 nations, including China, Russia, North Korean and the US, to participate in the multilateral naval exercise
- The drills come as China, US ramp up military diplomacy in the region, staging more frequent war games with allies over Taiwan, South China Sea issues
Fishing boats sail past as an Indonesian Navy ship patrols in the water off Nusa Dua, Bali. Indonesia’s drills come as China and the United States ramp up military diplomacy in the region. Photo: EPA-EFE