A protester holds a placard during a rally in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on December 12, 2022, as legislators deliberate on the sovereign wealth fund proposed law. Photo: AFP
Philippine lawmakers in poverty-plagued nation approve US$8.9 billion sovereign wealth fund

  • The national government will be the biggest contributor, drawing seed funds from the central bank, gaming revenue, and two government-owned banks
  • Activists, opposition figures question the need for a sovereign wealth fund in the poverty-plagued country, raising concerns over potential corruption

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:26pm, 31 May, 2023

