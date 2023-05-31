A protester holds a placard during a rally in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on December 12, 2022, as legislators deliberate on the sovereign wealth fund proposed law. Photo: AFP
Philippine lawmakers in poverty-plagued nation approve US$8.9 billion sovereign wealth fund
- The national government will be the biggest contributor, drawing seed funds from the central bank, gaming revenue, and two government-owned banks
- Activists, opposition figures question the need for a sovereign wealth fund in the poverty-plagued country, raising concerns over potential corruption
