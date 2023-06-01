Ngima Tashi Sherpa carries a Malaysian climber from the death zone above Camp 4 at Everest on May 18. Photo: Gelje Sherpa via Reuters
Nepali sherpa saves Malaysian climber in rare Everest ‘death zone’ rescue
- Gelje Sherpa persuaded his Chinese client to give up his summit attempt so he could carry the distressed climber out of the area
- He and another guide hauled the Malaysian man from below the summit – where temperatures can dip below minus 30 Celsius – back to Camp 3
