Singapore said offenders who possess large quantities of certain controlled drugs such as cannabis will face stiffer penalties from this month. File photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore triples jail time for drugs possession, makes sweeping changes to anti-narcotics laws
- The previous maximum punishment for possession of any controlled drug, regardless of weight, was 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to US$14,774, or both
- Other amendments to a key law include the drug enforcement agency’s chief being able to recall any former addict to report for a urine test throughout the person’s life
