Cyclists cover their faces to protect them from the sun in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, India. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Asia climate woes mount as heat shatters May records

  • After punishing heatwaves struck large parts of the continent in April, temperatures spiked again in late May
  • Highs were registered in China and Southeast Asia, including Singapore that was at its hottest for the month in 40 years

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:28pm, 1 Jun, 2023

