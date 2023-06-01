Cyclists cover their faces to protect them from the sun in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, India. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia climate woes mount as heat shatters May records
- After punishing heatwaves struck large parts of the continent in April, temperatures spiked again in late May
- Highs were registered in China and Southeast Asia, including Singapore that was at its hottest for the month in 40 years
