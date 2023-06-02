Malaysia’s plan to deploy a second 5G network has attracted lobbying attempts from Huawei to secure contracts. Photo: Bloomberg
Minister says Malaysia still keen on Chinese firms in second 5G network roll-out
- Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said ‘the ones who need to be convinced are the telecommunication companies, the mobile network operators’
- He added the government will still take into consideration concerns voiced by some Western countries over Huawei ’s possible participation in the project
