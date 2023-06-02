While any entry into new markets depends on Thailand and UAE removing legal restrictions, the industry expects change is on its way. Photo: AP
Are Galaxy, MGM casinos betting on Thailand amid Macau shift?
- With the potential for Thailand and the UAE to legalise casinos in coming years, operators are seeking to get a head start
- China wants Macau to shift away from gambling towards entertainment and has cracked down on high rollers it suspects of money-laundering
While any entry into new markets depends on Thailand and UAE removing legal restrictions, the industry expects change is on its way. Photo: AP