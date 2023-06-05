The Philippines, despite sterling growth rates for most of the past decade, still ranks among the poorest in the neighborhood. Photo: EPA-EFE
As Asia grapples with declining birth rates, Catholic-majority Philippines wants fewer babies

  • The Philippines hopes to achieve broad economic success by addressing demographic issues, and is prioritising family planning
  • High fertility rates in the Catholic-majority nation are linked to religious, cultural expectations, and underscore weak access to contraceptives

Bloomberg
Updated: 8:00am, 5 Jun, 2023

