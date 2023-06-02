Hoang Thi Minh Hong, founder NGO Change, is widely recognised for her work and has been listed by Forbes among the 50 most influential Vietnamese women. Photo: Handout
Vietnam detains prominent climate activist on tax evasion accusation
- Hoang Thi Minh Hong, founder NGO Change, is widely recognised for her work and has been listed by Forbes among the 50 most influential Vietnamese women
- She announced last year that Change would close after Vietnam’s authoritarian government jailed 4 environmental human rights defenders for tax evasion
