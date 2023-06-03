Thai officers with seized crystal meth disguised as packets of tea. Photo: AP
UN agency warns there is no let-up in drugs trade from Asia’s Golden Triangle
- High volumes of methamphetamine continue to be produced and trafficked in the region and the production of ketamine and other synthetic drugs has expanded
- The lion’s share, in the form of tablets and crystal meth, comes from the so-called Golden Triangle, where the borders of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand meet
Thai officers with seized crystal meth disguised as packets of tea. Photo: AP