Malaysia said the country’s Musang King durian are ripe before falling from the trees and frozen in liquid nitrogen before being sent to China. File photo: AFP
Malaysia
Outsiders buying Malaysian durian and reselling them as ‘Thai Musang King’ to China raises a stink

  • Malaysia said Thai buyers came to Pahang’s Raub to harvest durians from the trees at higher prices and sold them to China as fresh fruit
  • The government urged local farmers not to jeopardise the quality and reputation of the king of fruits built up over time for short-term gains

The Star
Updated: 11:29am, 3 Jun, 2023

