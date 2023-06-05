Resorts World Sentosa, on Sentosa Island, features one of Singapore’s two casinos, a Universal Studios theme park and the world’s second-largest oceanarium. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s Sentosa Island: from pirates, prisoners-of-war and death to a casino, golf and Trump-Kim

  • Sentosa, formerly known as ‘the island behind which lies death’, has a dark and brutal past and very nearly became an oil refinery in the 1960s
  • Today, it’s home to the only Universal Studios theme park in Southeast Asia and one of Singapore’s two casinos – as well as some 55,000 trees

