Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport. On most airlines, in-air internet typically remains exclusive to those who shell out for a first-class or business traveller seat. Photo: Reuters
Singapore Airlines to roll out free Wi-fi for all passengers in rare move
- It will become one of the first major international airlines worldwide to offer free, unlimited Wi-fi to all passengers in all classes from July 1
- Singapore Airlines said that the offer would apply to 129 of its 136 aircraft, except for seven Boeing 737-800 NGs it said are ‘not Wi-fi enabled’
Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport. On most airlines, in-air internet typically remains exclusive to those who shell out for a first-class or business traveller seat. Photo: Reuters