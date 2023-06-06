Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport. On most airlines, in-air internet typically remains exclusive to those who shell out for a first-class or business traveller seat. Photo: Reuters
Singapore Airlines to roll out free Wi-fi for all passengers in rare move

  • It will become one of the first major international airlines worldwide to offer free, unlimited Wi-fi to all passengers in all classes from July 1
  • Singapore Airlines said that the offer would apply to 129 of its 136 aircraft, except for seven Boeing 737-800 NGs it said are ‘not Wi-fi enabled’

dpa

Updated: 9:34am, 6 Jun, 2023

Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport. On most airlines, in-air internet typically remains exclusive to those who shell out for a first-class or business traveller seat. Photo: Reuters
