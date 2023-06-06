The Singapore-flagged vessel MT Sea Tanker II was involved in transferring marine gas oil to a North Korean vessel in 2018, the court heard. Photo: Twitter/@sumselterkini
Singapore jails man who threw computer into sea to cover up North Korea oil transfer
- Jeremy Koh Renfeng pleaded guilty to intentionally obstructing the course of justice by providing false information and disposing of a CPU in the sea
- He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for his involvement in trying to cover up the transfer of marine gas oil to a North Korean vessel
The Singapore-flagged vessel MT Sea Tanker II was involved in transferring marine gas oil to a North Korean vessel in 2018, the court heard. Photo: Twitter/@sumselterkini