People rest inside a room in a shopping mall set aside for those wanting to escape high outdoor temperatures in Hanoi as parts of northern Vietnam experienced power shortages with rolling outages to cope with increased demand for cooling as the mercury soared. Photo: AFP
As blackouts sweep Vietnam, northern province vows ‘uninterrupted’ power for Apple suppliers and firms
- Bac Giang province will secure electricity for factories between 7:45am to 5pm after recent blackouts disrupted production, and prioritise power to households at night
- The province’s power distribution plan will run for 20 days, according to the report, and will be adjusted should the situation change
