Though Dr Farra Diana knew her fiance carried the abnormal gene, they found out she was also a carrier only after they got engaged. Photo: Twitter/Farra Diana
Malaysian couple parts ways over rare blood disorder that could endanger future baby

  • Both doctors at the same hospital, they have a hereditary blood disorder that can result in anaemia and require regular blood transfusions
  • A person who inherits two thalassaemia genes – one from each parent – has a 25 per cent chance of having thalassaemia major that would mean a shorter lifespan

Updated: 8:00am, 7 Jun, 2023

