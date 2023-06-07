A casino is seen in Mongla, Myanmar’s eastern Shan state, in 2019. Thai officials cut power to the towns of Shwe Kokko and Lay Kay Kaw in Myanmar’s Kayin state, neighbouring Thailand. Photo: AFP
Thailand cuts power to Chinese-developed casinos at Myanmar border linked to cyberscams, drugs, human trafficking
- Myanmar’s towns of Shwe Kokko and Lay Kay Kaw host gambling complexes developed by Chinese investors that are accused of being centres for crime
- Thai officials said business appeared unaffected for now as the casino owners could probably operate for the next few weeks using their own generators
