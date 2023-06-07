Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo speaks about the planned new capital Nusantara, at Ecosperity Week in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo speaks about the planned new capital Nusantara, at Ecosperity Week in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia
Indonesia President Joko Widodo reassures Singapore investors of returns on beleaguered new capital city Nusantara

  • Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Indonesia’s president offered 300 development packages worth US$2.6 billion to investors interested in building the new capital
  • Nusantara is set to become the capital of Southeast Asia’s largest economy next year, replacing the congested commercial and political heart of the country, Jakarta

Updated: 9:21pm, 7 Jun, 2023

