Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says he is finally Covid-free. Photo: AP
Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong ‘finally Covid free’ after testing positive again 6 days ago due to rebound
- Lee first tested positive for Covid-19 on May 22. He said on May 28 that he was Covid-19 negative and would return to work, before testing positive again on June 1
- A Covid rebound has been reported to occur between two and eight days after initial recovery and is characterised by a recurrence of symptoms or a new positive viral test
