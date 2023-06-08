President Joko Widodo (left) hands over a mobile phone after taking a selfie with an Indonesian worker during his visit to the Chow Kit wet market in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesians living in Malaysia go gaga as President Widodo meets workers at wet market
- Many Indonesians jostled for a glimpse of their leader who visited the popular Pasar Chow Kit market in Kuala Lumpur
- Widodo was accompanied by Malaysian PM Anwar during the trip to the area
President Joko Widodo (left) hands over a mobile phone after taking a selfie with an Indonesian worker during his visit to the Chow Kit wet market in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE