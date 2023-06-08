Asean will hold its first-ever joint military exercise in the South China Sea at a time of rising tension and uncertainty in the region. Photo: Bloomberg
South China Sea: Asean to hold first joint military drills amid rising China tensions
- Asean chair Indonesia said the exercise would take place in September and would not include any combat operations training
- Bloc members Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia have competing claims with China, which asserts sovereignty over vast stretches of the waterway
