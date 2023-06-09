Bali is considering imposing an entry tax and a quota for foreign visitors. Photo: Bloomberg
Bali eyes ‘quality’ tourism as island lures talented nomads, health buffs after turning sour on unruly visitors

  • The Indonesian island is planning to build high-end wellness clinics and limit the entry of the undesirables and attract the ones that tend to spend more and behave well
  • Bali has deported 136 foreigners since the start of the year for various misconduct including indecent exposure and rule breaking

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:32am, 9 Jun, 2023

