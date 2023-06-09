An Indigenous Baduy tribeswoman. The Baduy, a community of 26,000 people in Banten province on Java island, divide themselves into an outer group that partly adopts technology, and a sacred inner group that shuns the trappings of contemporary life. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s ‘Amish of Asia’ Indigenous group wants internet blackout
- The Baduy, a community of 26,000 people in Banten province on Java island, asked authorities to cut internet reception or divert nearby telecoms towers
- The group, which lives in the forest and rejects technology, money and traditional schooling, hopes to ‘minimise the negative impact of smartphones’
