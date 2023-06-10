A man and his dog wait inside a movie theatre to watch a movie during the opening day of the pet friendly theatre ‘i-Tail Pet Cinema’ at Mega Cineplex in Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand’s first pet-friendly cinema opens to four-legged film-goers
- Businesses are trying to cash in on Thailand’s pet industry, which is considered the second-biggest in Asia behind China’s
- Earlier this month, Swedish furniture giant Ikea announced that small dogs and cats were welcome to visit its Thailand stores, as long as they sit in prams.
