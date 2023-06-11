Villagers living in a volcano’s danger zone in the Philippines ride a truck during a mass evacuation in Albay province on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands evacuated in Philippines as volcano spews ash, toxic gases, rocks
- People have had to leave their homes due to red-hot rocks falling from Mount Mayon in central province of Albay, hitting areas up to two kilometres away
- There is also a health risk ‘because of inhaling sulphur dioxide gas or the particulate matter of ashfalls’, said health secretary
