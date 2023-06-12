Pita Limjareonrat, the 42-year-old leader of the progressive Move Forward party whose election victory stunned Thailand’s military-backed establishment, has faced multiple complaints from rivals. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand’s PM front runner Pita faces another setback as poll body begins investigation
- The commission is looking into whether he was knowingly unfit to register as a parliamentary candidate because of his ownership of shares in a media firm
- Pita faces disqualification, up to 10 years in jail and 20 years banned from politics if found in violation
