Singapore teen pleads guilty to telling friend to pour boiling water on abuse victim
- The girl, now aged 18, pleaded guilty to assault that was part of repeated physical abuse of the victim across nine days inflicted by a group of four in a hotel room
- She will return to court on July 19 for sentencing after the judge receives reports on her suitability for probation and reformative training
A medical report found that the victim had sustained numerous injuries, including chemical burns to his scalp, face and back. He also had cigarette butt burns, slash wounds and amnesia from a possible traumatic brain injury. Photo: Bloomberg