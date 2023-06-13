People who use artificial intelligence at work are more likely to be lonely and have trouble sleeping than others, according to a new survey of hundreds of workers in Indonesia , Malaysia , Taiwan and the United States . “The rapid advancement in AI systems is sparking a new industrial revolution that is reshaping the workplace with many benefits but also some uncharted dangers, including potentially damaging mental and physical impacts for employees,” said Pok Man Tang, assistant professor of management at the University of Georgia. Tang and colleagues carried out an experiment with 166 engineers at a Taiwanese biomedical company, who were surveyed over three weeks about “feelings of loneliness, attachment anxiety and sense of belonging.” “Employees who interacted more frequently with AI systems were more likely to experience loneliness, insomnia and increased after-work alcohol consumption, but also showed some helping behaviours toward fellow employees,” they found. A survey of 126 consultants in an Indonesian property management company found much the same, minus the association between the frequency of AI use and after-work alcohol consumption, the researchers said. An online experiment with 214 working adults in the US and another with 294 Malaysian tech company workers produced similar results, they added. The one upside they found is that people who use AI a lot can prove more helpful to colleagues as their loneliness drives “an increased need for affiliation”. AI won’t replace property agents soon, but ChatGPT is still altering their jobs “Humans are social animals, and isolating work with AI systems may have damaging spillover effects into employees’ personal lives,” Tang said. The research, which Tang did with colleagues from the National University of Singapore, Britain’s Cardiff University, National Sun Yat-sen University in Taiwan, Texas A&M University in the US and Singapore’s Nanyang Business School, was published in the Journal of Applied Psychology on Monday.