The Belgravia Villas in Singapore. Photo: Facebook
In Singapore, Chinese fined for getting local to buy him US$2.5 million property and breaking the law, says was scammed
- Chen Xiaopu, 41, had agreed to buy US$2.5 million restricted landed property as he thought it would better his chances of getting permanent residency and citizenship
- Landed and cluster homes are classified as restricted residential properties, meaning foreigners generally cannot buy such properties
