The Belgravia Villas in Singapore. Photo: Facebook
In Singapore, Chinese fined for getting local to buy him US$2.5 million property and breaking the law, says was scammed

  • Chen Xiaopu, 41, had agreed to buy US$2.5 million restricted landed property as he thought it would better his chances of getting permanent residency and citizenship
  • Landed and cluster homes are classified as restricted residential properties, meaning foreigners generally cannot buy such properties

CNA

Updated: 4:47pm, 13 Jun, 2023

