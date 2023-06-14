The 50-year-old man, who cannot be named under a gag order to protect the victims’ identities, pleaded guilty in September last year to three counts of insulting a woman’s modesty by taking upskirt videos. Photo: Reuters
The 50-year-old man, who cannot be named under a gag order to protect the victims’ identities, pleaded guilty in September last year to three counts of insulting a woman’s modesty by taking upskirt videos. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore jails teacher for taking some 170 upskirt videos of over 40 colleagues, students

  • The man, 50, took the videos from 2015 to 2018. He had been working at the school since 2008 and became the discipline master in 2015
  • He intends to appeal against the sentence, and was granted US$11,200 bail pending the hearing of the appeal

TODAY
TODAY

Updated: 7:00am, 14 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The 50-year-old man, who cannot be named under a gag order to protect the victims’ identities, pleaded guilty in September last year to three counts of insulting a woman’s modesty by taking upskirt videos. Photo: Reuters
The 50-year-old man, who cannot be named under a gag order to protect the victims’ identities, pleaded guilty in September last year to three counts of insulting a woman’s modesty by taking upskirt videos. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE