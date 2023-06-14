Malaysian director Amanda Nell Eu, winner of the grand prize at Cannes International Critics’ Week 2023, poses for pictures during an interview in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Acclaimed Malaysian filmmaker Amanda Nell Eu talks Tiger Stripes, growing up in UK and ‘feminine monstrosity’ in film
- The director of the first Malaysian movie to win a top prize at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival says she ‘didn’t know who she was’ in Britain
- But moving back to Kuala Lumpur to make short movies unlocked her passion for filmmaking and a path to explore ‘feminine monstrosity’
Malaysian director Amanda Nell Eu, winner of the grand prize at Cannes International Critics’ Week 2023, poses for pictures during an interview in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP